More reports coming out Friday morning; UT and OU are leaving the Big 12

By Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — Texas and Oklahoma will leave the Big 12 and join the Southeastern Conference (SEC), “a high-level source close to the situation” told Horns247. News of UT and OU contacting the SEC first broke on Wednesday. In that time, Texas Tech Chancellor Tedd Mitchell said he was disappointed in the intentions of OU and UT. Most observers believe the loss of these two teams would be devastating to the Big 12.

