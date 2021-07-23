Cancel
Cruise industry group shares numbers for short season, addresses COVID measures

By Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO
ktoo.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, cruise industry representatives visiting Juneau shared what to expect from this year’s short season and how cruise lines are handling COVID-19. “It’s not going to look the same, but it sure does feel good to be back,” said Renée Reeve, vice president of government and community relations for Cruise Lines International Association Alaska. Its 17 member lines bring almost all of the cruise ship passengers to the state.

