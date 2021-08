Have you ever wanted to paddle under the light of the moon? Experience the full moon in a kayak at Spring Lake Regional Park. Paddles, kayaks and life jackets will be provided. Bring a water bottle, water-proof bag to carry any essential items and wear comfortable clothes that you do not mind getting wet. Participants must sign up online for only one of these programs, as space is limited. These programs fill up quickly, so be sure to register today. The cost is $35 and registration is required. Parking $7 or free for Regional Parks members. For more information, contact Alexis Puerto-Holmes by email at Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org.