Roundup is a top draw for many

For people in Ford County, Dodge City Roundup Rodeo is simply the marquee event of the annual Dodge City Days celebration. For those looking in from the outside, it’s the biggest rodeo in Kansas, an event that’s forever memorialized in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Make no mistake, however; this is very much a community event, and the community is ready for this year’s rodeo, set for 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4-Sunday, Aug. 8, at Roundup Arena; Dodge City Xtreme Bulls is set for 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.