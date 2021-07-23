Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Parents In Law Firms: Taking Stock Of Pandemic Burdens And Retention Risks

By Lateral Link
abovethelaw.com
 9 days ago

Being a parent in Biglaw has always had its challenges, but we saw these challenges rise to new heights during the pandemic, especially for women. Even in the best of times, the legal industry has had an uninspiring record of retaining and promoting female lawyers: the National Association of Women Lawyers’ 2020 survey found that just 21% of equity partners were women. But with many women in law straining to maintain intense practices while bearing the brunt of a pandemic-induced increase in childcare demands, even that modest progress may be in jeopardy.

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taking Stock#Law Firms#Parental Leave#Biglaw#American Bar Association#Aba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthinsidetucsonbusiness.com

Legal Perspective: Legislature limits COVID legal liability for businesses

Private business owners in Arizona have been left to fend for themselves when it comes to masking and proof of vaccine policies. Now, questions have been raised about whether these businesses face increased legal liability for allowing unmasked or unvaccinated customers into their stores where these patrons could contract COVID from unmasked employees or other customers.
Lawabovethelaw.com

The 500 Largest Law Firms In The United States

Ed. note: This column originally appeared on Original Jurisdiction, the latest Substack publication from David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction on its About page, and you can subscribe through this signup page. Like many lawyers, I’m a sucker for rankings. In the world of Biglaw, some of...
LawKTNV

David Boehrer Law Firm | 7/27/21

If you have medical payment coverage, also known as MedPay, it may help cover the medical costs for yourself or your passengers regardless of who was at fault. This Trusted Advisor Legal Tip Is Paid For By The David Boehrer Law Firm.
LawLaw.com

Rapid Innovation Is Scary, But Necessary for Law Firm Leaders

The world recently achieved a remarkable feat: the development and deployment of a safe, effective vaccine to combat COVID-19 in under a year. This scientific discovery was fast. So fast, in fact, it spurred detractors, people skeptical and fearful about the speed of its invention. Rapid innovation is scary. It is also necessary, particularly in times of crisis and great change. Rapid innovation is scary. It is also necessary, particularly in times of crisis and great change.
LawLaw.com

What Pandemic Delay? Law Firms' Tech Roadmaps Back on Track

That old “pandemic made us wait” excuse is unlikely to fly with clients who expect their law firms to operate on the cutting edge of tech-enabled services. But more than a year after the public health crisis descended, some firms may actually find themselves further along their tech roadmaps than they expected to be—at least with regard to their internal-facing technology.
BusinessLaw.com

Innovations in Diversity and Inclusion, Law Firm: Cooley and Google

The 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees in this first year of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Company Culture Is Essential Post-Pandemic for CRE Firms

Before the pandemic, the country was running at near full employment, and attracting and retaining talent had become a major concern for companies. In a post-pandemic world, talent recruitment has only become more challenging, and companies will have to pivot to lure top employees into the fold. We asked recruiters...
Economyabovethelaw.com

Salaries Are On The Rise At Yet Another Law Firm

The new market standard salary may have taken effect at most firms on July 1, but we’re still hearing from associates at firms across the country about compensation changes in the wake of Davis Polk’s bombshell salary increases that have now become the status quo. That’s where real-estate boutique Duval...
Lawatlantanews.net

Morris Kandinov LLP Launches Next Generation Securities & Shareholder Rights Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, California-(Legal Newswire)-Morris Kandinov LLP ("MoKa") announced today that it began operations as a law firm dedicated to retail and institutional investors. The firm offers four practice areas: (i) corporate governance litigation; (ii) securities class actions; (iii) asset management litigation; and (iv) direct actions on behalf of institutions. The firm intends to pursue only cases that satisfy its core purpose: advancing and protecting the interests of shareholders and the fairness, transparency, and efficiency of the public financial markets.
Public Healthsouthfloridahospitalnews.com

Accounting Firms Key During Pandemic and ‘New Normal’

Healthcare is always in a state of flux, and last year’s pandemic added more volatility to what is already a shifting landscape. Trying to keep up with all of the COVID regulatory changes, on top of the regular tax implications of running a business, is an overwhelming task without the help of professional accounting firms.
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: More Firms Require Vaccination to Enter Office

In today’s column, new legislation proposed in Congress would protect federal court workers from sex harassment and other misconduct; about half of U.S. law schools are requiring students to be vaccinated to attend class; a McDonald’s shareholder added Morgan Lewis to its lawsuit against the fast food company. Leading off,...
Pennsylvania StateColumbian

How a Pennsylvania laborer won $600,000 for racial discrimination

Amid the thunderous pounding of punch presses and other factory equipment, employees of white, Pakistani, Hispanic and Vietnamese descent stamped out and assembled HVAC equipment at the Lloyd Industries plant in Montgomeryville, Pa. Among them in late October 2015 were three Black workers. Two would soon be laid off and...
Health Serviceslmgraphic.com

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ burdens busy hospitals

The COVID-19 comeback across the U.S. is putting pressure on hospitals at a time when some of them are busy just trying to catch up on surgeries and other procedures that were put on hold during the pandemic. With the highly contagious delta variant spreading rapidly, cases in the U.S....
Palo Alto, CAeSchool Online

7 in 10 Parents Say Children’s Post-Pandemic Social Skills Are at Risk, Per Osmo Study

Palo Alto–According to a new study of 2,000 U.S. parents of school aged-children (5-14 years), parents have tried a myriad ways to keep their kids active and social during the pandemic, however, 7 in 10 perceive their child’s post-pandemic social skills to be at risk, even as things return to normal. The majority of parents (71%) are also worried about potential learning loss that may have resulted by not being in school, and are pursuing a variety of means to keep up their child’s studies at home this summer. The study was commissioned by STEAM brand Osmo and conducted by OnePoll.
Public Healthamericanbar.org

Deciding Whether to Require Masks at Your Law Firm

The Coronavirus introduced a new tradition of masking in April 2020 when the CDC recommended wearing masks to avoid infecting others and to protect wearers. Attitudes and regulations about mask-wearing continue to evolve as the COVID-19 Pandemic winds down and offices reopen. Following are masking considerations and resources to help law firms with their reopening plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Educationbloomberglaw.com

Law Schools, Law Firms Must Share Responsibility for Diversity

As more fields invest in diversifying the workforce and bolstering opportunity, the legal profession bears a particular duty to ensure everyone has an equal chance to flourish. After all, a fair and just legal system hinges on diversity and inclusion across its ranks. But progress in the legal world has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy