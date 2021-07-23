Parents In Law Firms: Taking Stock Of Pandemic Burdens And Retention Risks
Being a parent in Biglaw has always had its challenges, but we saw these challenges rise to new heights during the pandemic, especially for women. Even in the best of times, the legal industry has had an uninspiring record of retaining and promoting female lawyers: the National Association of Women Lawyers’ 2020 survey found that just 21% of equity partners were women. But with many women in law straining to maintain intense practices while bearing the brunt of a pandemic-induced increase in childcare demands, even that modest progress may be in jeopardy.abovethelaw.com
