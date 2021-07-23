FIRST-PERSON: A coin in the fish and toothpaste

We were making “fish bags” last Wednesday in our kids’ class. Jonah was so excited to be making a craft with toothpaste, he squirted two tubes on TOP of the baggie instead of inside. His sister, Suzanna, had been more successful, but she was licking the excess. “Mmmm, that’s good!” she informed us. “Don’t eat it!” I exclaimed. “Keep it in the bag!” Gavin learned from the others and got his toothpaste right in the baggie.