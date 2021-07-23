Influenza, Respiratory Virus Activity Fell During Height of Pandemic
Many respiratory viruses demonstrated atypical activity levels as compared with previous rates of activity during pre-pandemic seasonality, the CDC said this week. Influenza and other respiratory virus activity decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, likely due to the implementation of mitigation practices to fight the transmission of COVID-19 such as mask use, physical distancing, stay-at-home orders, and prohibition of global travel, according to research published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report for the week of July 23, 2021.www.ajmc.com
