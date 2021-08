A Fortnite wooden hatchery looks like a crib or manger type structure for an alien baby, though quite why you need to construct a wooden hatchery instead of the extraterrestrials doing it isn't clear. What we do know is that for this legendary part of the Fortnite Week 7 quests, you need to find a suitable shack to house one of these cots then get to work constructing it. There aren't many places in Fortnite where you can do this, and from the outside it's not always obvious if a particular shack you've found can be used, so to help you out we've got all of the Fortnite wooden hatchery locations.