Immunotherapy Tops Chemotherapy for Improving Outcomes in Real-World Study of Merkel Cell Carcinoma

Melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, develops in the cells (melanocytes) that produce melanin—the pigment that gives your skin its color. Melanoma can also form in your eyes and, rarely, inside your body, such as in your nose or throat. The best treatment for melanoma depends on the size and stage of cancer, but some treatments available include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Now, researchers report a new treatment that can possibly be added to the list, antibiotics. Scientists at KU Leuven, Belgium, examined the effect of these antibiotics on patient-derived tumors in mice.