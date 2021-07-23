Immunotherapy Tops Chemotherapy for Improving Outcomes in Real-World Study of Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Compared with chemotherapy, patients receiving avelumab or another immunotherapy had higher response rates and higher rates of survival in locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma (laMCC) and metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (mMCC). Real-world data from the SPEAR-Merkel trial has indicated that immunotherapy yields greater benefits than chemotherapy for patients with locally...www.ajmc.com
