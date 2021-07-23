Cancel
No Time To Die Director Says Daniel Craig’s Farewell Movie Will Still Feature One Major Hallmark Of Other Bond Flicks

By Adreon Patterson
 9 days ago
After multiple delays, No Time to Die will finally arrive later this year. Unfortunately the film will serve as Daniel Craig’s swan song in the long-running franchise. Some critics and fans have referred to Craig’s time as one of the best James Bond runs in decades. For many Bond fans, this latest film will be a sad affair as Craig’s run ends. But sentimentality isn’t the angle No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga is going for. With the film serving as Craig’s farewell movie, the director revealed the film will feature one major hallmark from other Bond films.

Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Cary Joji Fukunaga
James Bond director Cary Joji Fukunaga has revealed that he discussed casting “potential new Bonds” for No Time to Die.The forthcoming action blockbuster sees Daniel Craig reprise the role of 007 for the fifth film running.However, early in the development process, it had seemed like Craig was committed to quitting the franchise. The actor has since stated that No Time to Die will be his final Bond film.In a recent interview with Total Film, Craig said an injury he sustained while filming 2015’s Spectre made him think that he was “physically not capable of doing another”.While Craig eventually came...

