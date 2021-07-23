No Time To Die Director Says Daniel Craig’s Farewell Movie Will Still Feature One Major Hallmark Of Other Bond Flicks

What can you say about the upcoming release of No Time To Die that hasn’t already been speculated, analyzed, or concretely confirmed? Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film is an event the world has been waiting on for some time, so there’s been plenty of time to discuss the 25th 007 adventure and its potential effect on the series. A recent interview with franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has given the world a little more to discuss in the run up to Craig’s big swan song, especially since she’s confirmed that it’s truly going to be the end of an era.