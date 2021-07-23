Cancel
Lauren Burnham hospitalized for postpartum health issues

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29A8iV_0b5sRczR00
Lauren Burnham (L) was hospitalized following the birth of her twins with Arie Luyendyk, Jr. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Lauren Burnham is being hospitalized for postpartum health issues.

Burnham's husband, Arie Luyendyk, Jr., said Thursday on Instagram Stories that Burnham is being treated for mastitis, a condition that causes painful inflammation of the breast tissue.

Luyendyk shared a video of Burnham in the hospital.

"Not good, mastitis is getting worse even on antibiotics. Hate this for her," he captioned the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5nm8_0b5sRczR00

Luyendyk also posted a photo of Burnham resting in her hospital bed.

"She'll be here overnight. IV antibiotics and scans for any abscess. She's been though a lot this week," he wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AepQA_0b5sRczR00

In an update Friday, Luyendyk said he spent the night at home with the couple's three children. Luyendyk and Burnham have a 3-year-old daughter Alessi, and 6-week-old twins, daughter Senna and son Lux.

"I spent the night at home with the babies. Heading over a 9 this morning when visiting hours start to see my #1 bb @laurenluyendyk," Luyendyk said on Instagram Stories.

Burnham gave birth to Senna and Lux on June 11. Luyendyk shared photos of the twins on Instagram a few days later.

"Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment. She is the strongest woman I know and I'm lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!" Luyendyk wrote.

Burnham and Luyendyk brought Senna home more than a week after her birth, as the baby girl was hospitalized for breathing issues.

Luyendyk and Burnham met during The Bachelor Season 22, which aired in 2018. The couple married in January 2019 and welcomed Alessi in May of that year.

