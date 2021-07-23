Cancel
Book World: We're at home among trees - which might be able to sense our presence

By Richard Schiffman
Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - Tree-huggers will feel vindicated by Peter Wohlleben's latest book, "The Heartbeat of Trees." Far from the solitary giants we imagine them to be, trees are highly social creatures that communicate chemically and electromagnetically with their neighbors, warn one another of dangers, and share resources through the tangled network of their root tips underground, as Wohlleben revealed in his earlier bestseller, "The Hidden Life of Trees." That book was sometimes shelved in the fiction section of bookstores because it was chock full of mind-bending revelations suggesting that trees are sentient beings that are fully aware of and responsive to the world around them.

