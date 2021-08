CLEVELAND -- When federal crimefighters turned over a rock and saw the face of Reddy Kilowatt, no one in Ohio should have been less surprised than Gov. Mike DeWine. DeWine’s relationship with FirstEnergy Corp. dates backs to the early 1990s. He surely knew support from the Akron-based energy giant, once known to all of Northeast Ohio by that smiling Reddy Kilowatt face, always comes with a price.