Houston, TX

ICYMI: KPRC 2 showcases special webcast at 10 a.m. Friday

Click2Houston.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – With the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on KPRC 2, we showcased you a special webcast here on Click2Houston.com at 10 a.m. In case you missed it, you can tune in to learn about a transformation at Memorial Park from KPRC 2 anchor Kris Gutierrez, the latest from the Texas legislature’s Special Session from KPRC 2 Investigator Mario Diaz, and the top three areas to buy a home in the Houston-area that won’t bust your budget from KPRC 2 Investigator Bill Spencer.

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

