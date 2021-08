At this stage of the NBA draft process three years ago, the Miami Heat figuratively had stashed their man at a Motel 6 in Dania Beach, told him not to answer the phone, and then got their prized prospect at No. 61. Going into the draft without a pick is nothing new for the Heat, as again, at least at the moment, will be the case on July 29 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. But that doesn’t mean ...