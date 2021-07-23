Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Jungle Cruise’ Director Jaume Collet-Serra Levels Up With Big Disney IP Before DC’s ‘Black Adam’

By Matt Donnelly
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NDH7_0b5sQr5j00

For an aspiring director in Hollywood, it’s hard to say no to a job. That’s why acclaimed filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra has no qualms about his early days shooting commercials, nor what he called a “natural” transition to horror films.

Collet-Serra Is behind some of the most thrilling low-key action and suspense titles of the past decade, including outings with Liam Neeson in “The Commuter,” “Non-Stop” and “Run All Night.” He also directed the crowd-pleasing 2016 shark tale “The Shallows” with Blake Lively, the genre hit “Orphan” and rebooted the iconic horror film “House of Wax.” But one particular artistic principle has kept him from leveling up to Hollywood’s biggest franchises: no sequels.

His four-quadrant moment finally arrives with the July 30 release of Walt Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access.

“There have been opportunities to do big movies before, but they were all sequels. And I wanted my first big movie to be an original piece, so I’d been deliberately waiting for something like ‘Jungle Cruise’ for many years,” he says. “I wanted it to be something that was purely mine. I read this script and saw that opportunity that I had been waiting for, to really start something from scratch. I wanted to create a world that didn’t exist, and you know that when Disney is going to do something, they do it right.”

After sparking chemistry with his star, Dwayne Johnson , the pair worked to convince the studio that Collet-Serra could handle a broad adventure comedy that would resonate with kids and grandparents alike. Based on the popular Disneyland ride, “Jungle Cruise” sits at a unique place in culture, as a popular theme park attraction with no narrative attached.

“Dwayne and I have similar taste in a lot of things. A movie like this cannot just have comedy and fantastical elements — you also have to have emotion.” says Collet-Serra. “The moment that Emily Blunt came into the picture, that energy was elevated. From there it was apparent that my job was just to orient the camera and get out of the way.”

Johnson and Collet-Serra bonded in the depths of that on-screen jungle, to the point that the star recruited the director for his first superhero effort, the DC Films project “ Black Adam ,” which just wrapped in Atlanta. Collet-Serra calls “Black Adam” the “most complex puzzle of my career,” especially as the Spanish filmmaker grew up on iconic ’80s movies instead of comic books. His take on the character, one who plays in the same universe as Batman and Superman, leans into the grittier side of Johnson’s winning persona.

“Having just done a romantic adventure comedy where he’s very light, I was really attracted to getting the dark version of Dwayne. Basically, turning him into Clint Eastwood in a Western. I was like, ‘You’re like the Dirty Harry of superheroes,’” he says. “I didn’t have to convince people that I was right for this one in the same way that I did for ‘Jungle Cruise.’ It’s like things I’ve done with Liam [Neeson], that tough-guy antihero who has a heart. The world is not black and white. The world is in gray areas, so you need these people that are riding that gray area.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Films#Black Adam#Black Adam#Dc Films#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Disneyland
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV & VideosPosted by
ScreenCrush

Scrapped Live-Action ‘Masters of the Universe’ Script Details Revealed

Long before Kevin Smith’s new Masters of the Universe TV series for Netflix, David S. Goyer had an idea for his own live-action He-Man movie. Back in 2017, Goyer was approached to pen a script and possibly direct the project, which he ultimately passed on. His concept was centered on the relationship of He-Man and his pet, Battle Cat. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Goyer revealed some intriguing bits about the Masters of the Universe script that never came to be.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

Netflix is making another Will Smith movie – but this one might be good

One of Netflix's first big swings was 2017's Bright – a fantasy-infused cop drama starring Will Smith that stands at a lowly 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. While it wasn't a great movie, viewers checked it out in droves, and it showed that the streaming service could compete when it comes to landing big stars for films made to be seen at home.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jean Smart Joins Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle's All-Star Babylon Cast

Jean Smart is set to join the ever-expanding cast of Damien Chazelle's next feature, Babylon. The cast already includes an unbelievable amount of talent including Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood), Olivia Wilde (director of Booksmart), Toby Maguire (Spider-Man), Spike Jonze (director of Being John Malkovich), Diego Calva (Te prometo anarquía), Jovan Adepo (Overlord), Li Jun Li (Sex/Life), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale), Flea (Baby Driver), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty), Lukas Haas (Inception), Eric Roberts (The Expendables), P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street) and Damon Gupton (Whiplash). Whew!
MoviesGeekTyrant

Nicolas Cage Explains Why He's Not Making Big Hollywood Movies Anymore

Nicholas Cage has had quite an interesting acting career. He has a long list of movies on his resume, some of them are good and some are bad and forgettable. Cage got to the point in his career that he was making big, tentpole Hollywood films, and then all of a sudden he wasn’t. He started showing up in these low-budget movies, and he’s recently had a string of great ones that bring out the fun and wild side of Cage!
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Josh Gad Addresses LeFou’s Sexuality on Disney Plus’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series: ‘Expect the Unexpected’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Queer Disney fans raised a rainbow flag in 2017 when it was revealed that in the Bill Condon-directed live-action adaptation of the animated hit “Beauty and the Beast,” LeFou — played by Josh Gad — was gay. Now the big question is, will LeFou be gay in the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” Disney Plus series? That project revolves around the friendship between LeFou and Gaston (Luke Evans). More specifically, because it’s a prequel, will a storyline include LeFou’s coming-out journey?
MoviesInside the Magic

Here’s When ‘The Jungle Cruise’ Will Be Free On Disney+

One of Disney’s most anticipated movies of the summer — The Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt — will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30. Premier Access on Disney+ will allow subscribers to pay an additional fee of $29.99 and then watch the movie as many times as they want for as long as they want. That price can really be worth it for families who would spend more on tickets (and all the concession snacks!) at a traditional theater.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit: CAA Slams Disney for Releasing Scarlett Johansson’s Salary

The legal and public relations battle between Scarlett Johansson and the Walt Disney Company escalated on Friday morning as the actress’ talent agency rose to her defense and slammed the media conglomerate for leaking her salary in “an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman.” The move comes less than 24 hours after Johansson stunned Hollywood by filing a breach of contract suit against Disney over the company’s decision to release “Black Widow” simultaneously on Disney Plus and in theaters. “I want to address the Walt Disney Company’s statement that was issued in response to the lawsuit filed against...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Box Office: ‘Jungle Cruise’ Earns $2.7 Million in Thursday Previews

“Jungle Cruise” sailed into port with $2.7 million after opening in Thursday evening previews. The Disney film is armed with substantial star power in the form of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, but it also faces fierce headwinds given that the public health situation is worsening as the highly contagious Delta variant appears to be making moviegoers skittish about returning to theaters. “Jungle Cruise,” which like “Pirates of the Caribbean” before it, is based on a theme park ride, and it’s on track to debut to between $25 million to $30 million when it opens in 4,310 screens. Disney is hedging its...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

‘Black Widow’ Legal Battle: Inside the Fallout After Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney

Epic legal battles almost never get this massive. But on Thursday, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood sued the biggest entertainment company on the planet, sending shockwaves across an entertainment landscape already reeling from months of disruptions and shifting paradigms. In one corner, Scarlett Johansson, who claims that the Walt Disney Company has cheated her by releasing “Black Widow” simultaneously on Disney Plus and in theaters. In the other, is Disney, which tore into the actress in unusually personal terms in a statement Thursday, calling her claims “sad and distressing” and accusing her of showing “callous disregard” for the effects...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Benedict Wong on the Isolation of ‘Nine Days,’ Not Having an Agent and Landing ‘Doctor Strange’

Of his many accomplishments, Benedict Wong can be credited with making librarians cool. As the character of Wong in “Doctor Strange” and other Marvel movies, he perfectly embodies the smart, sly Master of the Mystic Arts. Soon audiences can catch the actor in “Nine Days,” a sci-fi offering from Edson Oda, set to hit theaters July 30. Winston Duke plays an arbitrator in an unspecified landscape who decides which souls get to be born to Earth; Wong is his colleague, Kyo, who interjects some levity into the solemn proceedings. “Nine Days” is such a lovely and specific film. What interested you...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Box Office: ‘Jungle Cruise’ Sailing to No. 1 With Estimated $32 Million Debut

All aboard the “Jungle Cruise” — the Disney film, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, is riding to an estimated $32 million opening weekend at the domestic box office. “Jungle Cruise,” based on the famed Disney theme park ride, took in $13.378 million from 4,310 theaters on Friday. Despite the delta variant possibly deterring some moviegoers, if the film meets industry predictions — which range from $28 million to $32 million — it will debut on par with the opening weekend of a “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” The film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and also starring Jesse Plemons, Édgar Ramírez, Jack...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The Take’: Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney, ‘Jungle Cruise’ Hits Theaters, Big Trailers Stir Oscar Buzz

Scarlett Johansson hits Disney with an industry-shaking lawsuit weeks after the day-and-date release of her Marvel movie “Black Widow” and just one day before Disney sets sail with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on “Jungle Cruise.” Meanwhile, Britney Spears’ hard-working legal eagle heads back to court to fight her conservatorship battle, and early Oscar buzz is growing for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars like Lady Gaga, Will Smith and Denzel Washington. It’s been another busy week in show business.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Score Includes Everything From Metallica to Brazilian Percussion

Composer James Newton Howard is no stranger to action films. He’s done dozens of them, from “The Fugitive” and “King Kong” to “The Hunger Games” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” But it’s probably safe to say he’d never faced a challenge quite like Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” opening July 30. With Dwayne Johnson as the skipper of an Amazon riverboat and Emily Blunt as the spunky heroine, it’s a nonstop mix of period adventure, comedy, mysticism, far-flung locales and even a hint of romance, all of which demanded a huge musical backdrop that took more than a year to...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The Last Mercenary’ Review: Jean-Claude Van Damme in a Netflix Thriller…That’s a Dubbed French Action Comedy? Mon Dieu

During the closing credits of “The Last Mercenary,” we see a montage of Jean-Claude Van Damme in the various getups he wore during the movie (a fuzzy beard; a mustache and Yankees cap; a blond wig; a Bond tuxedo; drag). The film presents this cavalcade of mostly routine disguises with wide-eyed affection, as if it were showing us Peter Sellers in his “Pink Panther” prime. It’s all part of the delusion that the makers of “The Last Mercenary” (who are French) are apparently under: that Jean-Claude Van Damme is no mere action star — that he’s a stylish comedian, an...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Are Self-Produced Projects Like Amazon’s ‘Val’ Documentaries, Memoirs or Sales Pitches?

Even Val Kilmer doesn’t consider the movie he produced about his life to be a documentary. “Val,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this month and begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video Aug. 6, traces his career from his “Top Gun” breakthrough to recent health struggles, incorporating footage from Kilmer’s vast personal archive into the film. His son, Jack, also an actor, supplements his father’s narration, the elder Kilmer’s voice virtually unrecognizable from his heyday as a performer due to treatment for throat cancer. “Val would say in relation to this film that we are not making a documentary; we’re making...

Comments / 0

Community Policy