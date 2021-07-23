In Phoenix’s hot housing market, cash sales rise — and so do concerns
Phoenix realtor Brian Cross has been distributing bumper stickers lately, with a warning: “Don’t LA My PHX.”. But the trend has already begun. Phoenix is in the middle a real estate boom of extreme proportions, drawing headlines alongside cities like Austin, Texas, for its spiking home prices. One economist termed it “migration mania” — movement spurred by the pandemic, which has flooded housing markets with investors and out-of-state buyers.roselawgroupreporter.com
