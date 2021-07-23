Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

In Phoenix’s hot housing market, cash sales rise — and so do concerns

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix realtor Brian Cross has been distributing bumper stickers lately, with a warning: “Don’t LA My PHX.”. But the trend has already begun. Phoenix is in the middle a real estate boom of extreme proportions, drawing headlines alongside cities like Austin, Texas, for its spiking home prices. One economist termed it “migration mania” — movement spurred by the pandemic, which has flooded housing markets with investors and out-of-state buyers.

roselawgroupreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Markets#Real Estate Agents#Housing Prices#Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy