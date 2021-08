Progressive Field, Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Cleveland Guardians: 2 exciting things, 1 disappointing about the new name. The Cleveland Indians have officially announced that the organization will be renamed the Cleveland Guardians following the 2021 season. While the name change had been long anticipated and announced that it was coming, the official new moniker was a new discovery to fans on Friday (July 23), although the chosen name was highly speculated as the next era in Cleveland baseball before the official announcement.