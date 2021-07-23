Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Slothrust’s Strange Astrology: Leo Season

By From the Editors
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have finally arrived at the most glorious, sun-soaked season of them all: Leo season. I myself am a child of this hot AF season, so in classic Leo fashion, I’ll tell you a bit about my entry into this world. The story goes that my parents took a trip...

August Astrology by Sarah Lyons

Summer is still in full swing with everyone enjoying vacations and getting ready for school again. The New Moon in sunny Leo on the 8th begins the lunar cycle this month with a fun vibration and creative expression! We are chatty and friendly and vacillate between responsibilities and downtime. When thinking planet Mercury visits practical Virgo on the 11th, logic takes over and decisions will be from factual findings instead of emotional desire.
This Week's Astrology Forecast Is An Extrovert's Dream

With Leo Season in full swing, it's been easy to get swept up in the moment, enjoying spontaneous diversions and pursuing only what sparks your passion. Here's how this week could shake things up, according to the AstroTwins. Pull over for a pit stop to make sure you haven't strayed...
Your weekly horoscope revealed for 2 to 8 August

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Even if there's a bit of pushback early in the week you're on something of a roll when it comes to shaking things up. You are, after all, the protagonist in your latest challenge – and you need to give it all you've got. Let your creative spark light the way for others to follow.
Welcome to Leo Season 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Every year, from approximately July 22 to August 22, the sun makes its trip through the fifth sign of the zodiac, Leo, the self-assured, charismatic, and optimistic fixed fire sign. Throughout the Lion's season, no matter what sign you were born under, you're likely to feel more buoyant, direct, goal-oriented, and be eager to put on a show, be playful, and express yourself without reservations. As fun as it is, soaking up Leo's big camera-ready energy could feel like a bit of whiplash coming out of Cancer's slow-paced, snuggly, homebody vibe, but it can also offer up a welcome shift to a steamy, fun-loving, fired-up tone that can help you get after whatever it is you've been dreaming about achieving before the shiny, sun-filled days of summer wind down.
What’s It Really Like To Date A Leo? Vogue’s Astrologer Sets The Record Straight

Leo is the horoscope sign associated with romance, so it’s no surprise that Leos love the idea of being in love. However, they may need to work on developing better partnership skills, because they can be so self-focused. Leos also have to learn how to voice their feelings for people, without being too demanding or fearful that the other person may leave. Find out what it’s really like to date a Leo below.
Leo Season Is Giving Us Major Main Character Energy

Drum roll, please. On July 22, the sun officially moves into the powerful sign Leo, meaning that "main character season" is here to catapult us all into stardom — at the very least, stardom in our own personal lives. The sun loves hanging out in fiery Leo, meaning that our egos are in for quite a treat.
Here's What Your Moon Sign Means, According to an Astrologer

Today is National Moon Day. If you're an avid horoscope reader but haven't taken a second to understand your birth chart, you're seriously missing out. Your zodiac sign (also known as your sun sign) is only one piece of a much larger puzzle, and if you've ever felt that you don't fully identify with the traits attributed to your zodiac sign, that could have a lot do with the other positions of the planets in your chart. For instance, knowing your moon sign and how it might impact your personality can give you a much different view of who you are, astrologically speaking.
This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning July 23, 2021. “Once upon a time”: That’s your phrase of power these days. What do I mean by that? I’m suggesting that you will strengthen your problem-solving abilities by engaging in playful pretending for the sheer fun of it. I’m predicting that you will boost your confidence by dreaming up amusing magical stories in which you endure heroic tests and achieve epic feats. And I’m proposing that you will fine-tune your ability to accomplish practical feats if you regard your robust imagination as crucial to your success.
Leo! Leo! Leo!

Animal Fair Media and Wendy Diamond are proud to present this beautiful, adoptable dog – join us in helping her find a loving home today! Open your heart and help us reach our goal! And if you or someone you know gives this truly wonderful, and worthy dog a home, please send us a picture celebrating this newfound Puppy Love and we’ll post it to our ever-expanding gallery of pet and parent pairs that we have helped bring together! There is no better feeling than snuggling up with a dog. Millions of dogs would like nothing more than to have a parent to sleep with and to give all their love. You could make a dog’s dream come true through adoption! Today we have Leo!
Confidence & Glamour, Incoming: 6 Ways To Welcome This Leo Season

Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this "season," everyone feels the energy of this prevailing astrological sign, no matter what your Sun sign horoscope may be. Leo season 2021 is from July 22 to August 22. As nurturing, heartfelt Cancer season draws to...
Mars Opposes Jupiter Under Leo's Watch

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don't always have to know what you're doing, or how to do it, to successfully execute your purpose. Intention comes with its own intelligence and it will serve you well today. Head on into the thing!. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To focus on your favorite...
