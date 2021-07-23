Slothrust’s Strange Astrology: Leo Season

Every year, from approximately July 22 to August 22, the sun makes its trip through the fifth sign of the zodiac, Leo, the self-assured, charismatic, and optimistic fixed fire sign. Throughout the Lion's season, no matter what sign you were born under, you're likely to feel more buoyant, direct, goal-oriented, and be eager to put on a show, be playful, and express yourself without reservations. As fun as it is, soaking up Leo's big camera-ready energy could feel like a bit of whiplash coming out of Cancer's slow-paced, snuggly, homebody vibe, but it can also offer up a welcome shift to a steamy, fun-loving, fired-up tone that can help you get after whatever it is you've been dreaming about achieving before the shiny, sun-filled days of summer wind down.
