The Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion pack is dropping July 22, which means another big update for The Sims 4, which has arrived two days before the new expansion pack. The biggest feature that the update brings is the ability to create ponds. That’s not all though. Along with the usual bug fixes, there are some new objects to check out, as well as some tweaks to the game. Look out for some new paintings, a new food delivery service, and the ability for children to garden and groups of Sims to cook together.