National Opinion: What good is a minimum wage if it’s stolen?
The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. The U.S. economy’s rapid recovery from the pandemic is granting workers a rare benefit: As employers rush to hire, prospective employees are gaining a bit of bargaining power. Yet this welcome modicum of leverage masks a deeper problem: All too often, companies break promises, steal wages and otherwise violate workers’ rights — and get away with it.tucson.com
