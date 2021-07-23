Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

National Opinion: What good is a minimum wage if it’s stolen?

By Anna Stansbury Bloomberg Opinion
tucson.com
 9 days ago

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. The U.S. economy’s rapid recovery from the pandemic is granting workers a rare benefit: As employers rush to hire, prospective employees are gaining a bit of bargaining power. Yet this welcome modicum of leverage masks a deeper problem: All too often, companies break promises, steal wages and otherwise violate workers’ rights — and get away with it.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Law#Labor Union#Union Workers#Minimum Wages#Boeing#Chipotle#Mcdonald#The Department Of Labor#The Labor Department#Nlra#The White House#Senate#Democrats#Congress#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Economy
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Society
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
News Break
Tesla
Related
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Monthly Stimulus Checks? Ilhan Omar Proposes Bill for Regular $1,200 Payments

Representative Ilhan Omar, along with other progressive Democratic lawmakers, proposed legislation that would dole out regular stimulus checks—or guaranteed income—through monthly payments of up to $1,200 for adults and $600 for children. The Minnesota congresswoman announced the proposal on Friday, saying that "poverty is a choice" in a press release...
Personal FinanceNBC Philadelphia

Delays for Unemployment Benefits Persist, Over a Year Into Pandemic

Around 38% of applicants hadn't received a "timely" first payment of benefits in June, according to Labor Department data. Some waited more than two months. That's an improvement from summer 2020, when about half of applicants didn't get payments quickly. But it's still well below pre-pandemic levels. Unemployment benefits are...
EconomyFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Minimum wage unofficially grows

WASHINGTON – The signs and banners are dotted along suburban commercial strips and hanging in shop windows and restaurants, evidence of a new desperation among America's service-industry employers: “Now Hiring, $15 an hour.”. It is hardly the official federal minimum wage – at $7.25, that level hasn't been raised since...
EconomyLongmont Daily Times-Call

New unemployment claims decline to near pre-pandemic levels

New unemployment claims in Colorado have declined to the lowest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday that 3,317 regular initial unemployment claims were filed the week ending July 24. There were also 1,119 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed for the same week.
Chicopee, MAWWLP 22News

Can employers mandate vaccination to their employees?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – President Biden announced that federal workers will be required to prove they’ve been vaccinated or comply with new health rules. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Justice Department issued guidance saying employers could mandate vaccinations for in-person workers. Biden says people who work for the federal government must sign forms saying they’ve been vaccinated or do mandatory masking, weekly or bi-weekly testing, and social distancing.
House RentAustin American-Statesman

Opinion: Want a better America? Raise the U.S. minimum wage

My cousins, who are in their mid-40s, told my great-aunt and great-uncle that it would be only for a “few weeks.” They had hit a hard time financially, and working as cashiers at a grocery store in Arizona made it difficult for them to save money. The weeks turned into months, and the months turned into years. It became clear to everyone that on their salaries, there was no way my cousins could afford to live on their own.
Income Taxucbjournal.com

IRS: Paid leave credit now available

Credit available for providing leave to employees caring for individuals obtaining or recovering from a COVID-19 immunization. WASHINGTON – The IRS today updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the paid sick and family leave tax credits under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP). The updates clarify that eligible employers can claim the credits for providing leave to employees to accompany a family or household member or certain other individuals to obtain immunization relating to COVID-19 or to care for a family or household member or certain other individuals recovering from the immunization.
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Minimum Wage Increases as of Sunday

Starting Sunday, workers making minimum wage will start to see a little more money in their paychecks. Governor Ned Lamont wants you to know that starting this Sunday, August 1, the minimum wage in Connecticut will increase from $12 dollars per hour to $13 dollars an hour. It's all the...
HomelessChannel 6000

Census: 1 in 5 dorms, prisons had no data at end of US count

By the end of the U.S. head count last year, the Census Bureau had no data for almost a fifth of the nation’s occupied college dorms, nursing homes and prisons, requiring the statistical agency to make eleventh-hour calls to facilities in an effort to collect information or use a last-resort statistical method to fill in gaps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy