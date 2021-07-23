National Opinion: What good is a minimum wage if it’s stolen?

My cousins, who are in their mid-40s, told my great-aunt and great-uncle that it would be only for a “few weeks.” They had hit a hard time financially, and working as cashiers at a grocery store in Arizona made it difficult for them to save money. The weeks turned into months, and the months turned into years. It became clear to everyone that on their salaries, there was no way my cousins could afford to live on their own.