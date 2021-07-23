Everything You Need To Know About PS Now In August 2021

Forza Motorsport 7 has been a lot of fun, and with the enhanced graphics offered by the Xbox Series X, it's better than ever. This is a game that allows you to experience racing without the massive expense and is detailed enough to be very enjoyable, but not so realistic that those of us with regular driving skills can't enjoy it. If it's still too technical for you, Forza Horizon 4 is a great alternative, featuring arcade-like driving dynamics and a similar amazing roster of cars that includes the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. That game is about to be replaced by Horizon 5, but Motorsport 7 has been around since 2017 and is still with us. That's about to change though.