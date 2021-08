In 1994, there’s no way that fans of Uncle Tupelo conceived the two divergent but equally important acts to emerge from their break-up. On the one hand, there’s Wilco and their endless stream of critical praise from the indie and classic rock crowd. On the other, there’s Son Volt, nowhere near as experimental but just as integral to alt-country. Frontman Jay Farrar embraced a more raucous tone to fit with the Minutemen-indebted punk rock flourish of Uncle Tupelo; with his new band, he found a new calling with a weathered, thoughtful baritone that did not age a day over the previous nine records. Sadly, though he sounds as good as ever, Electro Melodier lets him down with its intolerable length and lack of direction.