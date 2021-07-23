‘Modern Family”s Ariel Winter hopes for “freedom” for Britney, “consequences” for people “who have kept her away”

Just one week after the court granted Britney Spears the right to hire the attorney of her choosing, her new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is already moving full speed ahead. Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom on Monday, Rosengart revealed that now that he’s been put in charge of the pop star’s case, their first order of business is to have her father Jamie Spears removed as co-conservator of her estate. “First, I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength,” he said in video footage shared on Twitter. “I want to thank Judge [Brenda] Penny for her courtesy welcoming my firm and I into this case, and I also want to thank Britney Spears’s fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly, Britney, has truly been overwhelming.” He continued, “Finally, and the last thing I’m going to say about this matter, is as I said in court last week, and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first.”