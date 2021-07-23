Cancel
‘Modern Family”s Ariel Winter hopes for “freedom” for Britney, “consequences” for people “who have kept her away”

By Stephen Iervolino
southernillinoisnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern Family alumna Ariel Winter has never been in a conservatorship like Britney Spears, but as a young star who won emancipation from her family in 2015, she feels for her. “I support Britney. I think Britney is incredible,” Winter told E! News. “Her story’s incredibly moving.”. Winter, who called...

