Police charge two in Aquebogue burglary

Riverhead Police Officer Rob Sproston is back — strong, vigorous and just about the happiest guy around. He knows he’s a living, breathing, walking, talking miracle. The Calverton resident came close — like, a couple of centimeters close — to losing his life last March 31 in a line-of-duty crash as he was responding to a call. The crash left Sproston impaled by a metal pole, which entered the right side of his face and exited from the left. His jaw was destroyed. He had no airway and was aspirating blood. He was gasping for air and struggling to survive.