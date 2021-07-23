Cancel
Aquebogue, NY

Police charge two in Aquebogue burglary

By Denise Civiletti
 9 days ago
Riverhead Police today announced the arrest of two people in connection with a the burglary of an Aquebogue home last week. Police said after an investigation by Riverhead Police detectives, officers yesterday arrested Courtland E. Bonalde, 40, and Rose Pittman, 43, both described as homeless, on first-degree burglary charges in connection with the burglary of a Main Road home on July 16. The pair are accused of removing cash and a rifle from within the residence, according to a police press release issued today.

Riverhead, NY
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

