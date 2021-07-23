Chevy Silverado 2500HD Launching In Australia And New Zealand
The Chevy Silverado HD will launch in Australia and New Zealand later this year under the General Motors Special Vehicles banner. The newly established GMSV venture announced the addition of the Chevy Silverado 2500HD to its product portfolio this week. Not much information on the Australian/New Zealand-spec Chevy Silverado HD is available at the moment, but GMSV did confirm the first models will arrive in the region in late 2021. Customers can also register their interest in the full-size heavy duty pickup via the GMSV website.gmauthority.com
Comments / 0