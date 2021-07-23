Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver Springs, FL

Do not touch the Ocala National Forest or Silver Springs

By Reader Submission
ocala-news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe forest and springs are special both for their history and wildlife. I was horrified when I read about possible development of these areas. Developers can sugarcoat their selling points as much as they want, but it comes down to the bottom line: Money! Don’t believe their talking points about “green areas” and not destroying these areas. Their green areas are dollar bills. Do not touch the forest or the springs!

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 9

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Silver Springs, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#The Ocala National Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

USWNT takes on Canada in Olympic soccer semi-final

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team quest for Olympic gold continued Monday as it takes on Canada in the semi-final. The match, which began at 4 am E.T. in Kashima, 70 miles east of Tokyo, was scoreless at half-time. The Americans won gold medals at the 1996, 2004, 2008 and...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 9

Community Policy