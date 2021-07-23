Do not touch the Ocala National Forest or Silver Springs
The forest and springs are special both for their history and wildlife. I was horrified when I read about possible development of these areas. Developers can sugarcoat their selling points as much as they want, but it comes down to the bottom line: Money! Don’t believe their talking points about “green areas” and not destroying these areas. Their green areas are dollar bills. Do not touch the forest or the springs!www.ocala-news.com
