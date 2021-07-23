Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Bruins, Coyotes Have Had ‘Continued Dialogue' as Draft Nears

By Nick Goss
NECN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReport: Bruins, Coyotes have had 'continued dialogue' as draft nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NHL trade freeze was lifted Thursday afternoon and we've already seen a few deals. Could the Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes work out a trade in the near future?. U.S. & World. David...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Conor Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Nbc Sports Boston#The Boston Bruins#U S World#Bos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Should the Boston Bruins pursue Milan Lucic if his contract is bought out by the Calgary Flames?

The 2021 NHL offseason has officially begun as the Tampa Bay Lightning have repeated as Stanley Cup Champions. The first important date for the NHL offseason calendar is Friday as the first buyout period begins for all NHL teams. There is one name that the Boston Bruins should very seriously keep an eye out on regarding contract buyouts in the next 24 hours. After all, it’s never too late to return back to your origins. Right?
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins Reportedly Lose Defensemen to KHL and That’s OK

This offseason, there are several decisions that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and the front office have to make on both restricted and unrestricted free agents. Monday, the Bruins now have one less decision to make. After two stints with Boston and nine years overall in the NHL, Steven...
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLletsgobruins.net

Krejci Walks Away From Bruins?

Just a little bit before free agency opened there was a report that forward David Krejci had re-signed with the Boston Bruins. However as free agency came and went and nothing happened, not a word about the Krejci contract. Now a couple of days after and Krejci is officially a...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: The Arizona Coyotes might have a goalie for Chicago

The Arizona Coyotes might have a couple of goalies that could interest the Chicago Blackhawks. The Chicago Blackhawks roster is starting to take shape. With the additions of Seth and Caleb Jones, the defense is taking steps forward, now one position that still needs to be addressed is goaltending. I...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins, Coyotes Engaged In Significant Trade Discussions

Where there is smoke there is usually fire with the Boston Bruins, and there are multiple reports and sourcing saying there is something brewing between the B’s and the Arizona Coyotes. UPDATE: The Coyotes ended up executing a blockbuster deal with the Vancouver Canucks that saw Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor...
NHLPosted by
CBS Boston

Report: David Krejci Returning To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — After the Bruins were eliminated from the postseason, David Krejci’s NHL future seemed uncertain. But a report on Tuesday indicates that the longtime Bruin will be returning to Boston. Kirk Luedeke of the New England Hockey Journal reported that he’s “hearing David Krejci coming back to Bruins”...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Bruins NHL Trade, Free Agent Chatter: Eichel, Goalies, Suter, Yandle,

The NHL trade market at the 2021 NHL Draft was one of the craziest in recent years. While the Boston Bruins were involved in plenty of trade discussions, they were not part of the eight trades involving players that were completed by the time the Arizona Coyotes made prospect Samuel Lipkin Mr. Irrelevant with the 223rd and last pick in the draft. However, just because the Bruins didn’t acquire or trade away any players or picks, that doesn’t mean they didn’t set the table for not just trades but also some free agent signings.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.
NHLNECN

Kraken Should Target These Bruins Players in NHL Expansion Draft

Kraken should target these three Bruins players in expansion draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft for the league's 32nd team, the Seattle Kraken, takes place Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET, and there are many quality players available. U.S. & World. On Sunday, the...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Expansion Draft Protected List Revealed.

The NHL's expansion draft is right around the corner for the Seattle Kraken and teams had to submit their protected lists for yesterday. With the NHL set to release the lists this morning, name are starting to leak before hand and we've got the Bruins' list for you. The Bruins...
NHLchatsports.com

Kraken draft Tyler Pitlick from Coyotes

If you are the type of person who appreciates suspense, the Seattle Kraken draft must have seemed like a massive missed opportunity. The Kraken made their selections in the morning, and before noon almost all selections had been leaked. Including in those leaks, the Seattle Kraken have drafted Tyler Pitlick...
NHLNESN.com

Bruins Offseason, Expansion Draft Thoughts | NESN Bruins Podcast Ep. 111

The Boston Bruins already have had a busy offseason, and more is on the table as the summer continues. In this episode of the NESN Bruins Podcast, Logan Mullen and Lauren Campbell talk about where the Bruins are at regarding the NHL expansion draft. The two also talk about Tuukka Rask and how Jaroslav Halak potentially could take his talents to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHLchatsports.com

Arizona Coyotes 2021 NHL Entry Draft Preview

The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong have been busy the last few days in the desert. After managing the protected list for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft, the team now shifts its attention to the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Unfortunately, the Coyotes’ new faces in management are not...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins Free Agency: Two ex-Bruins sign with longtime rival

So far this offseason, the Boston Bruins have made some interesting moves. They elected to go with a lesser-known, bottom-pairing defenseman in Derek Forbort instead of one of the big names in Ryan Suter or Keith Yandle. Ultimately, I think general manager Don Sweeney made to correct choice here, going with the younger, more physical defenseman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy