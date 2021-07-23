Cancel
First Confirmation Of A Moon-Forming Disk Around A Planet

By Stephen Luntz
IFLScience
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago astronomers thought they had found the first evidence of a disk circling a planet from which moons would eventually form. Closer inspection reveals they were wrong, but another planet in the same system really has just such a disk, which has now been observed with stunning clarity. The finding will lead to a better understanding of the formation process for planets, as well as their moons.

