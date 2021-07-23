Cancel
Motorsports

Rea not ruling out potential MotoGP 2022 switch

By Lewis Duncan, Sebastian Fränzschky
Motorsport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaverick Vinales’ decision to quit the factory Yamaha squad at the end of the current MotoGP season amid a strained relationship between both parties is set to open up at least one spot at SRT in 2022, with Franco Morbidelli the most likely option to replace him. Should Valentino Rossi...

Casey Stoner
Valentino Rossi
Franco Morbidelli
#Motogp#Race#Motogp#Yamaha#Kawasaki#Assen#American#Grt
