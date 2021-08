Believe it or not, the Phillies currently find themselves with a golden opportunity to snap their decade-long postseason drought this year. With exactly 70 games remaining over the next two-plus months, the Phillies are in second place and just 2.5 games behind the banged-up New York Mets for first place in the National League East. The Phillies haven't won the division since 2011, and they seem poised to be aggressive at the July 30 trade deadline in order to improve the roster.