Exclusive: Joel Klatt breaks down Michigan football expectations in 2021

By Isaiah Hole
 9 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Since he became FOX Sports’ premier color commentator for college football, former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt has been known as one of the sharpest minds and analysts in the sport.

Every year at Big Ten media days, we have a chance to have a one-on-one with Klatt to discuss that state of Michigan football, going back to before WolverinesWire launched in the summer of 2018. With Big Ten media days resuming after a year off, we got a chance to catch up with Klatt to discuss the state of the program.

Though there’s both local and national consternation when it comes to Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, Klatt doesn’t see it as an abysmal or dismal situation in Ann Arbor. While he isn’t predicting that the maize and blue will emerge as the best in the conference, he shares his thoughts on how close or far away Michigan is, what it needs to do to succeed as early as this year, his thoughts on the quarterback battle and much more.

Check out the full transcript of our Q&A below or watch the full interview in the video above.

Perception of Michigan is that it's a program on decline. Is that fair or unfair?

“That’s a good question. I think that they maybe took a step back, but I wouldn’t say decline — I think that’s too strong of a word. And I would also say, I don’t want to evaluate any program based on last year. Last year, it was just a wild year, and so difficult to have your full complement from week-to-week and so on and so forth. I don’t want to evaluate anybody, right? Because there were a lot of schools that maybe had subpar years as it relates to their expectations. I think that we should be fair in terms of giving everybody a pass in moving forward.

“Having said that, for me, what comes to mind with Michigan, is a team in transition right now. But they’re also a little under the radar, which actually might work to their benefit. Michigan and Texas have reminded me a lot of each other, although Michigan has played better over the last 10 years, I would say, on the whole. But their expectations are so high that it’s almost impossible to reach those expectations. That tends to happen every year for Texas. They’ve gone through some coaching staffs because of that. I think that’s happening at Michigan as well. And this year, I don’t sense that around the Michigan program. It’s kind of a ‘let’s see what happens’ and I think that’s a really good spot for this program to be in.

“A lot of transition on the coaching staff, obviously. Gonna have transition at the quarterback position. Some really strong position groups — I think wide receiver and running back are guys that I’m really excited to see. I think the defensive front seven could be pretty good, in particular anchored by Aidan Hutchinson. This could be a really good team. And I think in a year where there might be a little bit lower expectations, maybe that nine-win season takes people by surprise, or maybe they get to 10 and then people are like, ‘OK, now we’ve got something to build on here within this extension that Harbaugh just signed.’

How much could the coaching changes have an immediate impact?

“I think it could be immediate, certainly. We’ve seen this happen a couple of times. Once, at Texas, Mack Brown tried this late in his tenure, and it didn’t work. He hired really good coaches, young coaches, but, for whatever reason, it didn’t work. Bryan Harsin was the offensive coordinator there before going to Boise State and then Auburn. Manny Diaz was the defensive coordinator — he had to leave, it didn’t work out. He went to Mississippi State and now he’s the head coach at Miami. Really good coaches that it didn’t work out.

“Bob Stoops did it late in his career at Oklahoma. They were stagnating a little bit for their expectations. He changed the staff. Got a little bit younger, brought in Lincoln Riley and things started to explode. You see what’s happened at Oklahoma ever since.

“So, I think it’s absolutely possible that it could be a quick and immediate turnaround. I think getting younger always helps in recruiting. I think getting younger helps with reliability, particularly in this day and age with student-athletes, what they’re dealing with, what their life is like. I think that has an affect on the chemistry and overall makeup of the team. I think that it absolutely can work and for Michigan I hope it does.”

What excites you about the running backs and QBs? And how close or far is Josh Gattis from getting it all together?

“Well, I thought it was ready last year, and I think we saw a little of that against Minnesota. And I think that what you saw was COVID and injuries kind of decimated the offensive line. That’d the way I viewed it. I think that the offensive line has a chance to be really good this year. And, if they’re good up front, Josh’s offense can and will and has worked really well. I don’t think they’re in a mode where they want to sit and throw the ball 50 times. They’ve gotta have the element of the run game. They did it against Minnesota last year, they didn’t have it in other games. In particular, I think the Michigan State game, they just couldn’t sustain anything with their offensive line. That’s what it comes down to for me.

“The system is the system — it’s gonna work or not work based on how well the offensive line plays.”

How do you evaluate the quarterbacks?

“I try my best, from the outside looking in, and I think any coach would do this as well, is let them just win or lose it themselves. The best quarterback battles are the ones that are won and lost by the players. They’ll tell you who should be the starter — not verbally, it’s just obvious. ‘This guy is our starting quarterback.’ That’s what every Michigan fan should want. Take the names off the back of the jersey, I wouldn’t care if it’s the freshman, I wouldn’t care if it’s the transfer or the incumbent or whatever it is. I want the guy who’s just gonna put his flag in the ground and be like, ‘I’m the starting quarterback and my performance is gonna dictate that.’

“Having said that, I’m gonna go back on my own advice — I can’t wait to see what the potentially young freshman kid (J.J. McCarthy) has! I think that’s what most — I think that’s probably what most Michigan fans are thinking about right now.”

How soon could J.J. McCarthy be ready?

“I mean, if he’s a dude — Tua took over in his true freshman year, albeit in the national championship game. Trevor Lawrence took over in his freshman year from Kelly Bryant — I think it was four games into the season, if I’m not mistaken. It could happen! I think it’s tough from the first game or from the get-go, but having said that, if you can play, you can play. I don’t care what your age is, what class you are. And that’s the thing. Yeah, Cade has some experience, Alan has some experience, and experience helps. But the best player’s going to be ready regardless of age.”

How quickly can the defense rebound under the new staff?

“Again, it can happen really quickly, depending on the fit, the chemistry, everything going on. I think, and I really enjoy Don Brown and I wish him a lot of success at Arizona. It just wasn’t working putting those corners on an island as much as he did. When he had really good corners, it was working. And when he got to the quarterback quicker. But the inability to adjust is what ultimately hampered them. So I think what you’re looking for now is not a one-stop-shop, right? It’s not, ‘This is my fastball, and that’s all you get.’ You want to change it up a little bit.

“I think it can absolutely work and coalesce very quickly. I’ve seen scheme changes work like that (snaps fingers). Jeff Hafley — he was never a coordinator, not a college coach. And he came in and completely changed the Ohio State scheme in one year and it turned out to be the best defense in the Big Ten and maybe the country that year. Now granted, they had great players, but that was a completely different system. They played with three corners on the field, one safety and three linebackers. No one does that! And it happened like that. It can happen if you’re putting your players in a position to succeed and based on their skillset — it can work.”

Michigan gets to 10 wins if...?

“If the offensive line stays healthy and whoever wins the quarterback battle doesn’t turn the ball over and is just efficient with the football. I don’t think their quarterback has to be a world-beater — to win the Big Ten or go to the playoff, generally, you have to have excellent quarterback play. Having said that, if the quarterback doesn’t turn the football over and their O-line stays healthy, I think they could get to that 9-10 win mark.”

