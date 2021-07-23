Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kettering, OH

Deadly Kettering shooting trial begins next week for Trotwood man

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gfOHj_0b5sMNuR00

KETTERING — A man facing 18 felony charges for a deadly shooting at a Kettering condo in September 2019 is expected to go on trial next week.

Dylan Dugan, 26, of Trotwood, is charged with murder, felonious assault and other felonious for the shooting death of Mitchel “Max” Miller during a home invasion at a condominium on East Coach Drive.

The shooting happened on Sept. 19, 2019 in the 5600 block of East Coach.

Miller ended up getting shot during the home invasion and was taken by a private car to Miami Valley Hospital South, where he died.

Dugan was arrested a little over a month after the shooting and is no longer in jail.

The 26-year-old is one of three people still facing charges for the shooting. Terrence Bogan and Deverono Somerset are both facing murder and other felony charges as well. They are due in court next month for scheduling conferences.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerset, OH
City
Trotwood, OH
Kettering, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Kettering, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Trotwood, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Dayton fire engine involved in crash

DAYTON — A Dayton Fire Department engine was involved in a crash Sunday evening. The accident happened on Main Street and Delaware Avenue around 7:36 p.m., according to regional dispatch. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the accident. Additional details on how the accident occurred...
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

1 person taken to hospital after crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Crews responded to an accident where one person was injured Sunday afternoon in Trotwood. Initial reports indicated the crash happened in the area of Salem Ave. and Curundu Ave. just after 1 p.m. Regional dispatch told News Center 7 that the crash involved at least two vehicles. One...
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

Motorcyclist injured in Englewood crash

ENGLEWOOD — A motorcyclist was injured after being hit by a truck in Englewood Sunday evening. The accident happened just before 9 p.m. on the 600 block of S. Main Street in Englewood. Police on scene said the motorcyclist was hit by a truck pulling out of Wendy’s. The rider...
Urbana, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Small plane crash reported at Grimes Field Airport in Urbana

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The Springfield Post of the Ohio State High Patrol is investigating a small plane crash in Urbana Sunday morning. OSHP dispatch confirmed the plane crash happened at Grimes Field Airport and crews were called to respond just before 8:30 a.m. Dispatch says there are no injuries currently...
Fargo, NDPosted by
WHIO Dayton

North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

FARGO, N.D. — (AP) — It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for "coffee club" were slain in a matter of minutes. Three were shot and stabbed. The alleged killer shot nine times and flailed away with a knife, cutting one victim's throat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy