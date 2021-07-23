Deadly Kettering shooting trial begins next week for Trotwood man

KETTERING — A man facing 18 felony charges for a deadly shooting at a Kettering condo in September 2019 is expected to go on trial next week.

Dylan Dugan, 26, of Trotwood, is charged with murder, felonious assault and other felonious for the shooting death of Mitchel “Max” Miller during a home invasion at a condominium on East Coach Drive.

The shooting happened on Sept. 19, 2019 in the 5600 block of East Coach.

Miller ended up getting shot during the home invasion and was taken by a private car to Miami Valley Hospital South, where he died.

Dugan was arrested a little over a month after the shooting and is no longer in jail.

The 26-year-old is one of three people still facing charges for the shooting. Terrence Bogan and Deverono Somerset are both facing murder and other felony charges as well. They are due in court next month for scheduling conferences.

©2021 Cox Media Group