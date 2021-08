A man is accused of going on a fatal hit-and-run spree in the Philadelphia area. He was arrested Wednesday in the suburb of Collegeville, according to ABC affiliate WPVI. Officers say 911 calls rolled in at around 2:11 a.m. regarding a Chevy Malibu rear-ending a motorcycle at Broad and Lombard streets in Philadelphia. No deaths were reported in this matter. The 29-year-old man driving the bike denied medical treatment, but the 28-year-old woman on the rear seat went to the hospital for what were described as bumps and bruises.