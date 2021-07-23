Sex assault cases are up 42% overall and 93% among children in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Right now, Charlotte sits above the national average at about 50% of sexual abuse cases. The national average is around 33%. Sgt. Ally Rooks with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Departments says to expect more cases to be reported as more resources open back up. Officials say they’re seeing a 42% increase in sexual assault cases overall. So far 98 cases involving adults have been reported compared to 81 cases last year.