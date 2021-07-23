Aloy in Genshin Impact: Everything we know

Well, it’s finally happening. The sudden demise of Dead Space and Visceral Games was a tough pill to swallow when it happened nearly a decade ago, and honestly, it still stings. Fans have been clamouring for a Dead Space revival, especially with the survival horror genre having enjoyed the kind of resurgence it has in the last few years- and yes, after several weeks of consistent leaks and rumours, it’s been confirmed that the original Dead Space is indeed being remade by EA Motive, the studio behind Star Wars: Squadrons. Though the game’s announcement trailer was brief and didn’t give much away, many new details on it have emerged since then, particularly in an interview with the developers published by IGN. As such, here, we’re going to go over some of the most interesting pieces of information that have emerged on the Dead Space remake.