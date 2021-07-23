Gallo & Grahm?! Legendary Santa Cruz winemaker Randall Grahm teams up with E. & J. Gallo

New to Rhode Island via Wine Wizards comes wine and spirits brands. First, from Wales imported by Broadbent Selections, is Dyfi Distillery’s Pollination Gin, a special bottling just for the U.S., based on its award-winning small-batch gin recipe. A complex forage-led formulation, the spirit offers brightness, complexity and balance, using a unique approach to juniper and flora preparation, from botanicals found in Wales’ only UNESCO Biosphere and using its custom-built still. New French wines also come to the state from François Chidaine. The family-run winery goes back two generations, making wines using certified organic and biodynamic farming from terroirs situated in Montlouis, Vouvray and Touraine appellations, producing red and white still and sparkling wines of exceptional value. Chenin Blanc is the backbone of the estate, but its more recent acquisitions in Touraine and Bullas in Spain have significantly expanded its portfolio of grape varieties.
