Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Gallo & Grahm?! Legendary Santa Cruz winemaker Randall Grahm teams up with E. & J. Gallo

By Jessica Yadegaran
Mercury News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat has trailblazing visionary winemaker Randall Grahm been up to since he sold Bonny Doon Vineyard last year? He’s been building The Language of Yes, a new brand of small-batch, French inspired wines from E. & J. Gallo. It’s an unusual pairing — Grahm, the renegade Rhone Ranger and Santa...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Grahm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winemaker#Winemaking#Food Drink#Beverages#Gallo Grahm#French#Luxury Wine Group#Cinsault#E J Gallo#Wine Spectator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksshankennewsdaily.com

Wine Spectator: Randall Grahm Joins Forces With Gallo

Disregard the rumors that winemaker Randall Grahm is slowing down. Even after selling ownership in his wine company Bonny Doon last year, Grahm has continued making the wines while dreaming up his next big project. Now, he’s formed an unexpected alliance with E. & J. Gallo to produce a collection of California Central Coast wines called The Language of Yes.
Drinkswinemag.com

Cupcake 2019 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)

This affordable and refreshing Sauvignon starts out comparatively quietly. As the wine warms, it quickly reveals a bouquet of passionfruit, lime and green herbal notes. The palate has lively, limey zip. It's fruity but not bombastic. Christina Pickard. rating. 89. Price. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. Cupcake. Print a Shelf Talker...
Drinkswinemag.com

Seven Oxen 2017 Zinfandel (Paso Robles)

Prune, raisin and fruit-cake aromas show alongside caramel and fresher blackberry pie on the nose of this rich bottling. Creamy tannins uphold the ripe strawberry-sorbet flavors, which are lifted by hints of tarragon and grow tart toward the finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 89. Price. Variety. Zinfandel. Winery. Seven Oxen. Print...
Drinkswinemag.com

Open Claim 2018 Chardonnay (Willamette Valley)

A bright yellow-gold color, this reflects its 16 months in one-third new French oak. The flavor impact of the barrels is less toasty and more like raw wood, and needs further bottle time for full integration. The fruit is crisp and medium ripe, with a mix of apple, white peach, lemon and grapefruit. There's a thin streak of vanilla weaving through the finish. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

10 Sparkling Wines That Are Perfect for Cocktails

Many cocktails use sparkling wine as a key ingredient, but the quality of sparkler used is often an afterthought. Oftentimes, it might be tempting to grab the cheapest bottle around, but nothing ruins a cocktail like bad ingredients. Prosecco is popular for sparkling wine cocktails because the crisp acidity and...
DrinksWTOP

Wine of the Week: A screw cap education

Like the recent cicada hatch, we have recently emerged from our COVID-19 cocoon and have cautiously reengaged with several of our friends, so we were thrilled when my wife and I received an invitation from our neighbor to join him for dinner. Naturally, I brought along a bottle of wine to open and enjoy with our meal, but not knowing exactly what our host preferred, I played it safe and brought a versatile white wine that’s usually a crowd pleaser.
Drinksgreatnorthwestwine.com

Dusted Valley Vintners 2017 Southwind Vineyard Estate BFM, Walla Walla Valley, $55

This family from Wisconsin has acted boldly ever since launching Dusted Valley Vintners in 2003, and they remain true to their goal for this bottling – ranking among the region’s “biggest Merlot-based blends.” In the PC world, BFM stands for “Blow your freaking Mind.” Their legion of supporters may likely view it was “Big F—ing Merlot.” Legally, the Right Bank Bordeaux-styled wine could be labeled as Merlot since its 79% is beyond the threshold of 75%, and the rest of the blend is Cabernet Franc (8%), Cabernet Sauvignon (7%), Malbec (5%) and Petit Verdot, all from Southwind Vineyard that’s now under the purview of acclaimed Sagemoor Farms. The use 30% new French oak gives it toasty overtones throughout with dusty red fruitiness, and there’s richness to the frontal tannins. Bottom line, it’s a bombastic red that lives up to its legacy and screams for nicely marbled proteins such as steak and barbecued ribs.
Drinkswinemag.com

Hawkesbury Estates 2018 Akitu A1 Pinot Noir (Central Otago)

This wine is comfortable in its own skin, open and flaunting much of Otago Pinot's most charming attributes. Ribbons of bright berry fruit have savory, sappy bass notes and streaks of sassafras, crushed violets and baking spice. Freshness gives a crunch to bright fruit supported by supple, savory and earthy tannins. It's not the most complex Pinot in New Zealand, but it's a mighty likable one. Christina Pickard.
Drinkswinemag.com

Westmount 2020 Pinot Gris (Willamette Valley)

Juicy, sappy and flat-out delicious, this is lushly endowed with ripe citrus and apple fruit, along with hints of green melon. Set against crisp acidity, the freshness is compelling, and amped up with a palate-cleaning minerality. This could age nicely, but the pleasure is right there right now, so why wait? Paul Gregutt.
Santa Cruz, CAsantacruz.org

Santa Cruz Beach Train

From Trees to Shining Seas – Felton to Santa Cruz. Departing from the Santa Cruz Mountains, travel through Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, down the scenic San Lorenzo River Gorge, across a 1909 steel truss bridge, and through an 1875 tunnel before arriving at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Reverse roundtrips departing from the beach in Santa Cruz to Roaring Camp and back may be purchased from the conductor on the train departing from Santa Cruz.
Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

Wine Wizards Launches New Imports

New to Rhode Island via Wine Wizards comes wine and spirits brands. First, from Wales imported by Broadbent Selections, is Dyfi Distillery’s Pollination Gin, a special bottling just for the U.S., based on its award-winning small-batch gin recipe. A complex forage-led formulation, the spirit offers brightness, complexity and balance, using a unique approach to juniper and flora preparation, from botanicals found in Wales’ only UNESCO Biosphere and using its custom-built still. New French wines also come to the state from François Chidaine. The family-run winery goes back two generations, making wines using certified organic and biodynamic farming from terroirs situated in Montlouis, Vouvray and Touraine appellations, producing red and white still and sparkling wines of exceptional value. Chenin Blanc is the backbone of the estate, but its more recent acquisitions in Touraine and Bullas in Spain have significantly expanded its portfolio of grape varieties.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: 2013 San Felice Vigorello Toscana IGT

This curious super-Tuscan blend combines cabernet sauvignon (30%), merlot (30%), petit verdot (5%), and pugnitello (35%), an ancient native Italian grape variety that was revived by San Felice. Vigorello — seen here in a somewhat older vintage, 2013 — was the very first super-Tuscan to be made in the Chianti Classico area, and one of the first in all of Tuscany.
Drinkswinemag.com

Daniele Conterno 2017 Panerole (Barolo)

Aromas of dark-skinned fruit, underbrush and cedar take shape in the glass. The full-bodied palate features ripe blackberry, star anise and tobacco alongside taut, fine-grained tannins. Drink 2024–2031. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Panerole. Variety. Nebbiolo. Winery. Daniele Conterno. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%. Bottle Size. 750...
Drinksdiffordsguide.com

20 best Chartreuse Verte (Green) cocktails

Formulated by Carthusian monks to a recipe dating back to 1764, Chartreuse Verte (Green Chartreuse) adds very distinctive complex herbal notes to a wide variety of cocktails, and with its muscular 55% alcohol strength, it perhaps should be viewed as much as a base spirit as it if a flavour modifying liqueur.
Oregon Statewinemag.com

Spangler 2016 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (Oregon)

Deep, dark and dense, this packs classic varietal flavors of black fruits and cassis into a tight core. The key to enjoyment will be unpacking this wine, which drinks younger than its actual age. Veins of coffee, dark chocolate, lemon verbena, green olives and much more are in view. Give this plenty of aeration and/or more bottle age. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Winter's Hill 2018 Watershed Pinot Gris (Dundee Hills)

A sensational value in a Pinot Gris, this is estate grown, beautifully ripened, and loaded with lush flavors of apple, lemon, lime and grapefruit. The acidity is fresh and juicy, and there is no oak influence, nor is any needed. Paul Gregutt. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Watershed. Variety. Pinot Gris.
Food & Drinkstalesbuzz.com

Get 15 bottles of expert-selected wine for under $5 per bottle

Having a reliable source to recommend quality wines is an incredible way to discover new varieties that you might enjoy. It takes the risk out of choosing something new when your recommendations are coming from a source you know holds much information about wine–the profile, taste, sweetness or dryness, minerality or smoothness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy