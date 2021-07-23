Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Disaster Unemployment Assistance available to eligible Michigan residents impacted by June flooding

ClickOnDetroit.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Some Metro Detroit residents are eligible to receive Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) following severe weather and major flooding in June. Michigan officials announced Friday that residents of Washtenaw or Wayne counties are eligible to receive DUA if their employment or self-employment was “lost or interrupted” due to severe weather on June 25-26. Eligible individuals must file an application for DUA by August 23, 2021, officials said.

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Wayne, MI
Government
Wayne County, MI
Government
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
County
Wayne County, MI
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#State Of Michigan#Dua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Environment
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan still has $500 million in unspent rental assistance grants as eviction moratorium expires

DETROIT – The nationwide moratorium on evictions expires at midnight Saturday, putting millions of Americans at risk, after Congress failed to extend it. In April, Michigan introduced the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program, which helps tenants and landlords with financial aid. Michigan still has about $500 million in unspent rental assistance grants.
Detroit, MImichiganradio.org

Whitmer highlights more aid for Detroit area flood victims

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that more help is on the way for victims of the June 26 storm that led to major flooding in and around Detroit. The flooding swamped basements, totaled cars, and caused other damage. Whitmer said she moved quickly to declare it a disaster, which eventually led to a federal disaster declaration—and aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Whitmer said at least 30,000 people have signed up for federal disaster assistance so far.
Michigan StateFox17

Nessel, Hertel warn Michigan residents of food assistance scam

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel are warning residents of a scam targeting those on Michigan’s Food Assistance Program. We’re told an individual received a text message from the Chicago area claiming the recipient was eligible for “food stamps,” which the state says is an outdated term that they do not use.
Oakland County, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly $4 million in assistance available for Oakland County residents facing hardship due to pandemic

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Nearly $4 million in rent, mortgage, and utility assistance is available for qualified Oakland County residents whose payments are overdue because of hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oakland County Neighborhood and Housing Development Division is currently accepting applications for this one-time grant at www.oakgov.com/RMU until...
Environmentwymt.com

Federal help available to residents impacted by storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The deadline for West Virginians impacted by severe storms earlier this year to apply for federal assistance ends Monday. WCHS-TV reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering grants and loans for qualifying residents in Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo or Wayne counties who suffered losses and damages between Feb. 27 through March 4.
Burlington County, NJcbslocal.com

Federal Disaster Loans Now Available For Burlington County Towns Impacted By July 12 Flash Flooding

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed eight tornadoes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during Thursday’s storm, including the EF-3 storm in eastern Pennsylvania and an EF-2 tornado that started in the Keystone State and then moved into the Garden State. The storms are just another example of recent severe weather in the region.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Agencies Offer Help, Hope To Bucks County Residents Impacted By Flash Flooding

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Assistance from numerous organizations is giving Bucks County residents a sense of hope following last week’s flash flooding. On Tuesday, more than a dozen agencies filled Keystone Elementary School to help families impacted by last week’s storm. From the Red Cross to the Department of Health, officials are there to help them out in any way they can. Shaquaea Adams walked out of the school with bags in hand and new information in tow. “I talked to all of them. They gave me a lot information. They gave me a lot of helpful tools,” she tells Eyewitness News....
Bucks County, PAfox29.com

Bucks County residents receive assistance after historic flooding

CROYDON, Pa. - As clean-up efforts continue for Lower Bucks residents hit hard by last week's storms and flooding are getting more assistance Tuesday and Wednesday. The Red Cross, United Way, and other agencies will come together both days in the cafeteria of Keystone Elementary School in Croydon from 2 to 7 p.m.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

SBA Approves Low Interest Loans For Philadelphia-Area Residents Impacted By July Flooding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Residents and business owners in the Philadelphia region hit hard by flooding earlier in July will be eligible for financial aid. The U.S. Small Business Administration approved low-interest loans to help people repair damaged property. Disaster loan outreach centers will open beginning on Monday, Aug. 2. “The devastation caused by this flooding will linger in the minds of survivors for years to come,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “But it is our hope that these low-interest loans provide much-needed assistance in helping people get back to normal as quickly as possible.” The areas impacted by the floods saw anywhere between...

Comments / 0

Community Policy