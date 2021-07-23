Disaster Unemployment Assistance available to eligible Michigan residents impacted by June flooding

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Assistance from numerous organizations is giving Bucks County residents a sense of hope following last week’s flash flooding. On Tuesday, more than a dozen agencies filled Keystone Elementary School to help families impacted by last week’s storm. From the Red Cross to the Department of Health, officials are there to help them out in any way they can. Shaquaea Adams walked out of the school with bags in hand and new information in tow. “I talked to all of them. They gave me a lot information. They gave me a lot of helpful tools,” she tells Eyewitness News....