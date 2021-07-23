Disaster Unemployment Assistance available to eligible Michigan residents impacted by June flooding
DETROIT – Some Metro Detroit residents are eligible to receive Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) following severe weather and major flooding in June. Michigan officials announced Friday that residents of Washtenaw or Wayne counties are eligible to receive DUA if their employment or self-employment was “lost or interrupted” due to severe weather on June 25-26. Eligible individuals must file an application for DUA by August 23, 2021, officials said.www.clickondetroit.com
