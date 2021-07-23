Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Report faults Seattle police response to protests

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — A report on the Seattle Police Department’s response to racial justice protests says officers need to find a better way to interact with anti-police demonstrators, including allowing officers to express solidarity with protesters marching against police brutality and racism.

The Seattle Times reports that the city’s Office of Inspector General for Public Safety review of local demonstrations that arose after the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police said the department needs to do more to ensure officers at protests don’t show contempt for the people whose rights they’re supposed to be protecting, regardless of fatigue and stress.

The review committee, made up of SPD representatives and community members, found that officers who were sympathetic to the protesters and condemned Floyd’s death felt constrained from saying anything by the department’s code of conduct that requires political neutrality on duty.

That silence was interpreted by the crowd “as an alignment with, or at least a refusal to refute, the police brutality that was the source of the protests.”

In all, the OIG panel in a report released Thursday offered 54 recommendations in a granular, 122-page critique of the department’s response to the first of what the panel identified as five distinct waves of heightened violence during protests that happened in Seattle during the summer and fall of 2020.

Comments / 4

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

518K+
Followers
290K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Seattle Police Department#Protest Riot#Ap#The Seattle Times#Spd#Oig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy