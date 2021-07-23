Gary Numan reissuing classic singles as 7″ box set

Tresor is reissuing Regis and Female's Againstnature. Released under their given names Karl O'Connor and Peter Sutton in 2000, Againstnature is considered both a highpoint of Birmingham techno and a key influence on the evolution of techno in the 2000s. The new double-vinyl and digital edition is remastered and contains "Theme From Streetwalker"—a track previously released on a Tresor compilation—in its ten-track running order. It's due out October 15th. O'Connor and Sutton released a revised version of the album on Downwards in 2010 titled 11 Reclaimed Fragments, which reversed decisions Tresor made on the original record's track order. This edition also recredited the album to the Regis and Female monikers, a convention followed on this latest reissue. Listen to "Theme From Streetwalker."