Gary Numan reissuing classic singles as 7″ box set

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynthpop pioneer Gary Numan is reissuing all his Tubeway Army and solo singles from 1978-1983 as a new 7" box set, due out November 5 via Beggars Arkive. All 15 singles -- including classics like "Cars" and "Are 'Friends' Electric?" come on translucent colored vinyl, and are housed in a snazzy white vinyl wrapped DJ case. It comes with a 64-page book featuring all the original sleeve art, new liner notes, and recording and release info, plus rare archival photos and more.

