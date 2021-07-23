This is the most soothing sound in the world

Don’t we remember the rules and restrictions, within childhood’s domain? At one point it was Rock n‘ Roll. Then, it became Hip Hop. Then again, that all depends on the genre, we came up in. At one point, it was the Rock n‘ Roll, which was forbidden from our households. For certain people, it was, the Blues! Gradually, however, both musical genres slowly became more tolerable. Later on, down the line, such musical styles simply became part of musical her/history. Let us not forget, there were rules for what we could and couldn’t listen to. Those, who remember, Rock n‘ Roll was one of them.