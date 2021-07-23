Cancel
SEC charges California man with running a micro-cap stock fraud scheme that targeted retail investors

By Emily Graffeo
Business Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SEC charged Charlie Abujudeh with running microcap stock fraud schemes targeting retail investors. According to the SEC, Abujudeh generated over $9 million in illicit proceeds relating to the scheme. The "linchpin" of Abujudeh's schemes was that he controlled nearly all of the float for each of the companies that...

