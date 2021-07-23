SEC charges California man with running a micro-cap stock fraud scheme that targeted retail investors

– Chief executives are being warned to ‘think twice before they tweet,’ reported The Guardian after the boss of takeaway company Just Eat Takeaway was told his Twitter spat with Uber threatened to undermine the firm’s reputation. Cat Rock Capital Management, an activist investor with a 4.7 percent stake in Just Eat, highlighted Jitse Groen’s Twitter battle in April with Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi in which the Just Eat founder accused Uber of trying to depress the company’s share price. He also told Uber in another tweet to ‘start paying taxes, minimum wage and social security premiums before giving a founder advice on how he should run his business.’ In a presentation on Just Eat, published this week, Cat Rock said Groen’s tweets had partly led to the firm being ‘deeply undervalued and vulnerable to takeover bids at far below its intrinsic value.’ Rather than challenging the labor practices of its competitors, ‘which is highly ineffective’, Cat Rock said Just Eat should have pointed ‘to the clear evidence of [its] operational and technical acumen’ when so publicly challenged on tech and ops.