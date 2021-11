GRANGEVILLE – At the Nov. 2 Idaho County Commissioners meeting, county assessor Kim Nuxoll provided an update on the pace of home construction in the county. During the past three years, 216 houses have been constructed and added to the tax rolls. A total of 62 houses were completed in 2019, 81 in 2020 and 73 in 2021. Nuxoll expects the trend to continue next year with many more houses currently under construction. She suspects supply shortages have slowed the completion of houses this year.

