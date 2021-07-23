Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morrisville, NC

In sign of rebound in air travel, RDU revives plan to expand TSA security checkpoint

By Richard Stradling
heraldsun.com
 9 days ago

Raleigh-Durham International Airport will resume some construction projects it put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, as demand for air travel picks up. Specifically, RDU will add two more lanes to the security checkpoint in Terminal 2 and finish building a parking area where planes can stay overnight. It will also resume planning on several longer-term projects, including the expansion of Economy 3, its remote park-and-ride lot off Aviation Parkway, and a new rental car facility within walking distance of the terminals.

www.heraldsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morrisville, NC
Morrisville, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Airport Security#Economy#Security Checkpoint#Rdu#The Rdu Airport Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy