In sign of rebound in air travel, RDU revives plan to expand TSA security checkpoint

Raleigh-Durham International Airport will resume some construction projects it put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, as demand for air travel picks up. Specifically, RDU will add two more lanes to the security checkpoint in Terminal 2 and finish building a parking area where planes can stay overnight. It will also resume planning on several longer-term projects, including the expansion of Economy 3, its remote park-and-ride lot off Aviation Parkway, and a new rental car facility within walking distance of the terminals.