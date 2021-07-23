Cancel
Fulton County, PA

Republicans criticize decision to decertify voting machines

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
 9 days ago
HARRISBURG — Republican state lawmakers are criticizing the decision by Pennsylvania’s top election official to decertify the voting machines of a sparsely populated county.

Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid decertified the voting machines used by Fulton County in the 2020 presidential election after the county disclosed that it had allowed a software firm to inspect the machines as part of an “audit.”

Fulton County Rep. Jesse Topper said Friday he’s hoping Degraffenreid will reconsider and allow county officials to make their case that the voting machines can be used again.

Topper says decertifying the machines wasn’t necessary and it is costly to replace them.

Pittsburgh, PA
