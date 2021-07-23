Cancel
Marietta, GA

3 decades later, Georgia man is charged with killing boy, 8

By JEFF MARTIN Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA, Ga. — A convicted sex offender has been arrested more than 30 years after an 8-year-old boy was found dead in the woods of an Atlanta suburb. James Michael Coates, 56, faces multiple charges, including murder and aggravated child molestation in the 1988 killing of Joshua Harmon, Roswell police announced Friday. He was taken into custody Wednesday after a traffic stop as he rode in an Uber.

