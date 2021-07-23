Crowdsourcing Transcriptions: “At the Library and in the Field: John and Alan Lomax Papers”

Mountain Stage will offer a free, one-time-only live stream of this Sunday’s show emanating from the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. There are tickets available to join us in person, or anyone with an internet connection will be able to watch the show as it happens at MountainStage.org and at LiveSessions.NPR.org. No ticket is required to watch the stream but a 'pay what you want' ticket option is available via Eventbrite for those who wish to support the show. Below are some details on our line-up, culled mostly from the artists’ promotional material.