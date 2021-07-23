Cancel
San Diego, CA

Morgan Wallen Reflects on Racial Slur Controversy in First Interview Since Scandal

By Corinne Heller
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen is ready to explain himself. Five months after a video leaked of the country star using the N-word while out with friends—an incident that threatened to derail his entire music career—the 28-year-old sat down with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan on Friday, July 23, to share what went down.

MusicMic

Morgan Wallen's apology can't hide the racist subculture of country music

Back in February, Morgan Wallen seemed to have sufficiently ended his career after being caught by a neighbor using a racial slur in his driveway coming home from what he called "hour 72 of a 72-hour bender." Per TMZ, Wallen is heard saying to his friend's girlfriend, "take care of this “p****-ass mother******” — and then goes on to say, “take care of this p****-ass n*****." Wallen was immediately released from his label contract and country music institutions like the Academy of Country Music all scrambled to distance themselves from the singer as his music was pulled from all country music stations. Multiple country stars, like Marren Morris, spoke out against his use of the word as well. But as Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America today to grovel for forgiveness months later, his inability to adequately digest his actions points to a more nefarious reality that is the "bro country" ethos and culture that consumes a good deal of the country music industry.
CelebritiesUS News and World Report

Country Star Morgan Wallen Addresses His Use of Racial Slur

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In his first interview in six months, disgraced country star Morgan Wallen said it was ignorant of him to use a racial slur. During an interview with Michael Strahan on ABC's “Good Morning America" on Friday, Wallen said he didn't use it in a derogatory manner, but it was still wrong.
MusicSFGate

Morgan Wallen Shows Up at Luke Bryan Concert, Does Shot, Sings Hits

Last Friday, Morgan Wallen made an appearance on Good Morning America, talking to host Michael Strahan about what he’s learned since video of the country singer using a racial slur appeared online in February. A week later, Wallen was onstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, surprising an audience gathered to see headliner Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also made cameos.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Morgan Wallen Tells ‘GMA’ He’s Donated $500,000 to Black Charities, Says Racial Slur Was Used ‘Playfully and Ignorantly’

In his first interview with a news outlet since his racial-slur scandal broke six months ago, country superstar Morgan Wallen told “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan that his use of the N-word was the result of being in a drunken climate with friends where they “say dumb stuff together,” and was not meant “in any derogatory manner at all.” He said that in the wake of the furor, he spent 30 days in rehab and has donated $500,000 to Black charities.
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Morgan Wallen 'was just ignorant' when caught saying racial slur in February

Morgan Wallen's first interview since this TMZ video from February exposed him freely using the N-word was with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America this morning (July 23). The disgraced country singer explained that his manager had called him and asked if he was sitting down before breaking the news that TMZ would be releasing the video two hours from then. Wallen then escaped to one of his friend's houses "out in the middle of nowhere" to try and "figure out what it is I'm supposed to do."
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Morgan Wallen Discusses Use of Racist Slur, Going to Rehab on 'Good Morning America'

The interview with Michael Strahan was Wallen’s first major press appearance since the video of him shouting expletives, including the n-word, leaked in February. While the condemnation was swift — Wallen’s label suspended him, he became ineligible from some industry awards, he was dropped from streaming playlists — Wallen’s album, Dangerous: The Double Album continued to sell and stream incredibly well, and he remains the best-selling artist of 2021.
Real Estatewkml.com

Morgan Wallen Sells Home Where Racial Slur Incident Occurred

Morgan Wallen has sold the home where he was living and was caught on tape in front of saying the N-word back in February 2021. Wallen told GMA’s Michael Strahan in an interview last week (7/23), that after the incident happened, he left the home. Now, five months later, the...
Real EstatePopculture

Morgan Wallen Sells Nashville Home for Hefty Sum in Wake of Slur Video Leak

Morgan Wallen has sold the home where his now-infamous racist video was shot earlier this year. Wallen was caught using a racist slur in his driveway by one of his neighbors back in February, and he is still trying to recover his public goodwill. In the meantime, according to a report by TMZ, he is moving out of the neighborhood.
MusicBillboard

Morgan Wallen Makes a Surprise Cameo at Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert, Performs Pair of Hits

Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's headlining concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday night (July 30). Appearing alongside Bryan, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard during an acoustic segment of the show, the embattled 28-year-old country music star -- who was caught on video earlier this year using the N-word -- performed his songs "More Than My Hometown" and "Whiskey Glasses" to the roaring sold-out crowd.

