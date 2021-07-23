Cancel
New FSU QB commit Chris Parson ready to get to work on recruiting trail

By Michael Langston • Warchant Recruiting Analyst
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another huge day in recruiting for the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday as talented 2023 quarterback Chris Parson announced he he has committed. Parson was gracious enough on Thursday night to go into major detail about the decision to pick the 'Noles, what other prospects he's recruiting, how his game fits Mike Norvell's offense, which famous FSU legend he is related to, and much more.

