3 questions Rangers must answer amid an 'embarrassing' nine-game losing streak

By Joseph Hoyt - Dallas Morning News
ourcommunitynow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Rest assured: Rangers manager Chris Woodward is going to sleep better on Thursday than he has the last few days, even if the difference is only marginal. The Detroit Tigers completed a four-game sweep of the Rangers on Thursday with a 7-5 win. It was the Rangers’ ninth loss in a row, tying a season-long losing streak. It was the 10th time the Rangers were swept in 2021. They’re 35-62 with AL West leader Houston next on the road trip before a two-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team with the worst record in the league at 30-68. On a positive note: the Rangers could make some headway on the pursuit of the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, and star outfield prospect Elijah Green.

